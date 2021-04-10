JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €136.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €112.83 ($132.75).

SAF opened at €119.12 ($140.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €117.37 and a 200-day moving average price of €109.72. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

