Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $657.88 Million

Brokerages expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to announce $657.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $654.50 million to $661.25 million. NortonLifeLock reported sales of $610.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NortonLifeLock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NLOK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 20,830,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,853,000 after buying an additional 8,341,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,358,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,498,000 after buying an additional 1,037,925 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,065,000 after buying an additional 2,888,473 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,043.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,989,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,027,000 after buying an additional 7,290,944 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 302.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,621,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,364,000 after buying an additional 5,726,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $24.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.