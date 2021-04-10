Raymond James Boosts (OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) Price Target to C$2.75

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 97.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of (OPS.V) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

CVE:OPS opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. (OPS.V) has a 52-week low of C$1.11 and a 52-week high of C$1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.39.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

