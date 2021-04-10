American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

AMRB stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.75.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of American River Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

