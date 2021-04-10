fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NYSE FUBO opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.64.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,373,759.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $26,787,000.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

