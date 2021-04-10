Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARKO Holdings Ltd. whose primary asset is a controlling stake in GPM Investments. ARKO Holdings Ltd., formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II, is based in RICHMOND, Va. “

Get Arko alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arko in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Arko in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Arko has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,885,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth about $9,000,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arko during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,007,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,936,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.