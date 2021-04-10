Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navistar International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.44.

NYSE NAV opened at $44.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.12. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Navistar International news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $210,026.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Navistar International by 16,979,550.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,735,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Navistar International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,601,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,329,000 after purchasing an additional 255,913 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,672,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,574,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,447,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

