Investors Buy Large Volume of NCR Call Options (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 25,668 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,030% compared to the average daily volume of 2,271 call options.

NCR opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.20. NCR has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NCR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NCR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NCR by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of NCR by 27.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 232,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the third quarter worth about $778,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NCR by 543.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 583,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NCR by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

