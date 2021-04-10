Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Reduced by Analyst

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AEM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$114.14.

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$76.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.42. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$66.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.35. The stock has a market cap of C$18.55 billion and a PE ratio of 36.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$74.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$89.83.

In other news, Director Sean Boyd sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.74, for a total transaction of C$8,076,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,078,851.70. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$78.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$391,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,627,626.75. Insiders have bought a total of 16,361 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,658 over the last ninety days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.24%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

