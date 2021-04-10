Vipshop Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 120,539 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 760% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,016 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.81. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.74.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 425,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after buying an additional 74,643 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 470,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 49.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

