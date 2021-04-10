Coinbase Global, Inc. Prices IPO at $0.00 Per Share (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) expects to raise $0 in an IPO on Wednesday, April 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 114,900,000 shares at $0.00 per share.

In the last year, Coinbase Global, Inc. generated $1.3 billion in revenue and $322.3 million in net income.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Allen & Co. and Citigroup acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Coinbase Global, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is NOT a traditional IPO. Coinbase is offering shares through a direct listing on the NASDAQ. The company announced on April 1, 2021, that it expects its stock to start trading on April 14, 2021, on the NASDAQ. This offering does not have underwriters. Goldman Sachs, J.P.Morgan, Allen & Co. and Citigroup are acting as financial advisors for the Coinbase direct listing.) Coinbase powers the cryptoeconomy. Our mission is to create an open financial system for the world – built by using blockchain technology. Today, the way that we invest, spend, save, and generally manage our money remains cumbersome, inaccessible, expensive, and regionally isolated. In contrast, the Internet has transformed our society by connecting the world and enabling the seamless exchange of information. The legacy financial system is struggling to keep pace with the speed of technological advancements in a global and digitally interconnected society. We started in 2012 with the radical idea that anyone, anywhere, should be able to easily and securely send and receive Bitcoin, the first crypto asset. “.

Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and has 1249 employees. The company is located at and can be reached via phone at or on the web at http://www.coinbase.com.

