Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Specifically, insider Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $491,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 131,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,516,285 over the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALEC. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in Alector by 17,812.8% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 57,179 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alector during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alector during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 53,423 shares during the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

