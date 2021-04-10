PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $96.36, but opened at $87.03. PriceSmart shares last traded at $88.02, with a volume of 6,385 shares.

The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $1,927,400.00. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total value of $965,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,474 shares of company stock valued at $18,206,216. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $73,230,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,148,000 after buying an additional 265,845 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart in the third quarter worth about $4,625,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter worth about $5,778,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 37,494 shares in the last quarter. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.15.

PriceSmart Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSMT)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

