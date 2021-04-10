Delek US Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 3,193 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 671% compared to the average daily volume of 414 call options.

NYSE:DK opened at $21.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.34. Delek US has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.19.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.93). Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post -4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Delek US from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.