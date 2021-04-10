Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $585.00 to $650.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fairfax Financial traded as high as $451.23 and last traded at $451.23, with a volume of 4267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $445.46.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.23.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $27.26. Fairfax Financial had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.