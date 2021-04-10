TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Down 4.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) dropped 4.4% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $31.53 and last traded at $32.03. Approximately 4,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 835,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

Specifically, VP John F. Sullivan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $552,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,285.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $1,182,886.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,435 shares of company stock worth $9,787,023. 13.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TMDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a current ratio of 11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $869.27 million, a P/E ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 307.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.