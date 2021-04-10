Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Issued By Taglich Brothers

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) – Taglich Brothers lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Air Industries Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Taglich Brothers has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Air Industries Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

AIRI stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.23. Air Industries Group has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,404 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.51% of Air Industries Group worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

