Northcoast Research Weighs in on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$499.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$476.73 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RBA. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of RBA opened at C$78.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of C$52.78 and a 52-week high of C$101.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$80.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion and a PE ratio of 50.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

