Raymond James Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$499.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$476.73 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBA. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of RBA opened at C$78.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$70.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$80.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$52.78 and a twelve month high of C$101.93. The company has a market cap of C$8.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

