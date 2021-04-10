Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.46. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.50 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,504,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,649. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth about $2,031,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth $1,978,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.