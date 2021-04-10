Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinseo S.A. is a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics, latex and rubber. The Company’s technology is used by customers in industries such as home appliances, automotive, building & construction, carpet, consumer electronics, consumer goods, electrical & lighting, medical, packaging, paper & paperboard, rubber goods and tires. Its major products include styrene-butadiene latex, styrene-acrylate latex, solution styrene-butadiene rubber, lithium polybutadiene rubber, emulsion styrene-butadiene rubber, nickel polybutadiene rubber, polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, ignition resistant polystyrene, polycarbonate resins, compounds and blends, and polypropylene compounds. Trinseo S.A. is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $64.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. Trinseo has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trinseo news, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $239,910.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $156,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,448,767. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth about $23,147,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,493,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,533,000 after acquiring an additional 253,158 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Trinseo by 3,189.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 156,526 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,012,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

