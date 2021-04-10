Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Buys £138.46 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £138.46 ($180.90).

Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67).

LON MAB opened at GBX 324.60 ($4.24) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -12.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 317.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 245.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 368 ($4.81).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAB. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 300 ($3.92).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.