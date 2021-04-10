Insider Buying: Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Buys £138.46 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 43 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, with a total value of £138.46 ($180.90).
Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 22nd, Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67).
LON MAB opened at GBX 324.60 ($4.24) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -12.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 317.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 245.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 368 ($4.81).
About Mitchells & Butlers
Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
