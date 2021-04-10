PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDS Biotechnology Corp. is an immuno-oncology company. It is focused on developing a pipeline of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, cancer and other cancers. The company’s products are based on the proprietary Versamune(R) platform technology, which activates and directs the human immune system. PDS Biotechnology Corp, formerly known as Edge Therapeutics Inc., is based in Berkeley Heights, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PDSB. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDS Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

Shares of PDSB opened at $5.44 on Thursday. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $121.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.11.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newman & Schimel LLC bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 90,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

