Zacks Investment Research Downgrades nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) to Sell

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nCino, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for financial institutions. nCino, Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, N.C. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCNO. KeyCorp decreased their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. nCino presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $70.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average of $74.62. nCino has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $103.95.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nCino will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $804,197.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,280,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $22,340,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 881,971 shares of company stock worth $64,570,122 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in nCino by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,709 shares in the last quarter. Accenture plc acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,456,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of nCino by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,001,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in nCino by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000,000 after purchasing an additional 529,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in nCino by 2,181.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

