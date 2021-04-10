RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI) Insider Purchases £49,910 in Stock

RA International Group PLC (LON:RAI) insider Sangita Shah acquired 108,500 shares of RA International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £49,910 ($65,207.73).

Shares of RAI stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.61) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £80.63 million and a PE ratio of 12.37. RA International Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 72.50 ($0.95). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 47.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from RA International Group’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. RA International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of RA International Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

About RA International Group

RA International Group PLC provides site services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and the Middle East. The company constructs paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems ; brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units; accommodation camps, workshops, warehouses, embassies, and offices; and power generation projects, water and waste management plants, and landfills, as well as offers road rehabilitation and horizontal engineering.

