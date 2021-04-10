Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) Insider Matthias Bichsel Purchases 4,965 Shares

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC) insider Matthias Bichsel acquired 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £5,014.65 ($6,551.67).

PFC opened at GBX 112 ($1.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 114.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 129.36. Petrofac Limited has a one year low of GBX 90.66 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 241.75 ($3.16). The stock has a market cap of £387.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

