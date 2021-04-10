Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €92.10 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been given a €92.10 ($108.35) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GXI. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €100.87 ($118.67).

GXI opened at €86.65 ($101.94) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.19. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of €61.70 ($72.59) and a twelve month high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €85.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of €90.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

