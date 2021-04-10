Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $321.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report $321.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $271.80 million to $378.16 million. Live Nation Entertainment reported sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $7.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $12.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total transaction of $7,550,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 955,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,918,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 in the last three months. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $5,220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.28.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

