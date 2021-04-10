Head-To-Head Comparison: Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) versus Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Domo and Ceridian HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domo -47.56% N/A -47.31% Ceridian HCM 1.40% 1.34% 0.43%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Domo and Ceridian HCM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domo 0 1 5 0 2.83 Ceridian HCM 0 5 9 0 2.64

Domo presently has a consensus target price of $83.83, indicating a potential upside of 45.59%. Ceridian HCM has a consensus target price of $93.35, indicating a potential upside of 4.12%. Given Domo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Domo is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Risk & Volatility

Domo has a beta of 3.07, indicating that its stock price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.1% of Domo shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Domo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of Ceridian HCM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Domo and Ceridian HCM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domo $173.40 million 9.95 -$125.66 million ($4.57) -12.60 Ceridian HCM $824.10 million 15.97 $78.70 million $0.26 344.85

Ceridian HCM has higher revenue and earnings than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceridian HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats Domo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones. The company was formerly known as Domo Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Domo, Inc. in December 2011. Domo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. It also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. The company sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

