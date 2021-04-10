Head-To-Head Contrast: Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Nevro’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $82.05 million 72.33 -$33.24 million ($1.40) -156.04 Nevro $390.26 million 13.05 -$103.69 million ($3.37) -43.64

Inspire Medical Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nevro. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nevro, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -61.07% -32.23% -26.42% Nevro -24.46% -30.25% -14.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and Nevro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 3 8 0 2.73 Nevro 0 3 11 0 2.79

Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $168.55, suggesting a potential downside of 22.84%. Nevro has a consensus price target of $181.38, suggesting a potential upside of 23.32%. Given Nevro’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nevro is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.3% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Nevro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nevro beats Inspire Medical Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. The company also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems. In addition, the company provides HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. It sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

