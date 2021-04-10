LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to announce $88.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $91.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.39 million. LendingClub posted sales of $120.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $478.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $464.70 million to $492.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $754.82 million, with estimates ranging from $749.74 million to $759.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.04.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.74. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 9,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $100,015.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 737,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,151,352.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $30,011.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,230 shares of company stock valued at $389,995 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after buying an additional 1,803,082 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in LendingClub by 453.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,500 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter valued at $10,560,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,525,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,107,000 after purchasing an additional 748,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in LendingClub by 13,365.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 577,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 573,106 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

