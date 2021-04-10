Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$587.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$485.00 to C$500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$490.00 to C$560.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$510.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$491.92.

TSE:CP opened at C$471.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$464.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$439.50. The stock has a market cap of C$62.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$302.33 and a one year high of C$489.37.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500003 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

