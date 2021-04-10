Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

AAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.81.

TSE:AAV opened at C$2.93 on Tuesday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of C$1.51 and a 12-month high of C$3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.18. The firm has a market cap of C$551.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$69.93 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.2364415 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

