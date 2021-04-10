National Bankshares Boosts Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$130.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. National Bankshares currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCA. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$124.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$124.44.

TSE CCA opened at C$118.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$117.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$105.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$89.90 and a 12 month high of C$132.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$618.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$613.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogeco Communications will post 8.9700003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

