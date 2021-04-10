Scotiabank Increases Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$5.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHR. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.42.

Shares of CHR opened at C$4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.68. The stock has a market cap of C$730.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$2.12 and a 12 month high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$218.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$200.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

