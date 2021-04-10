Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.27

Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.27 and traded as high as $9.36. Edap Tms shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 88,421 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EDAP shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edap Tms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $266.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.33 and a beta of 1.92.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. Research analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Edap Tms by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000.

Edap Tms Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

