Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.81

Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.81 and traded as high as $17.15. Travelzoo shares last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 20,880 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TZOO. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $195.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.08.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.