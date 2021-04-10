Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.99. Envela shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 67,823 shares trading hands.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Envela in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.55.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. Envela had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 42.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELA. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Envela in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Envela in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Envela by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Envela by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Envela by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

