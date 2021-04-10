Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,290.97

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,290.97 ($16.87) and traded as high as GBX 1,385 ($18.10). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,373 ($17.94), with a volume of 186,724 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,113.33 ($14.55).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,293.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,290.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $8.00. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,286 ($16.80), for a total value of £137,602 ($179,777.89).

About Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.