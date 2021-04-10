Time New Bank (TNB) Trading 17.1% Higher This Week

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $13.09 million and approximately $489,993.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00053919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00084615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00608377 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00031327 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

TNB is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 coins. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

