Evedo (EVED) Price Hits $0.79 on Major Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $11.41 million and $14.14 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Evedo has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00053919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00020505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.38 or 0.00084615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.39 or 0.00608377 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00031327 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,420,713 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

