Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) shares were down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 2,542,548 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 4,324,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Several analysts recently commented on ALTO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $168.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.96 million.

In related news, VP James R. Sneed sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 174,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,356.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,935.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.