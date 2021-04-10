Faceter (FACE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,761.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. Faceter has a market cap of $631,735.51 and $1,761.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Faceter has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00053422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00020609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00084976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.44 or 0.00609215 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00037772 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

