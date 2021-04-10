Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Trading Up 1.1%

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 430.61 ($5.63) and last traded at GBX 426.80 ($5.58). Approximately 306,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 431,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 422 ($5.51).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOON shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Moonpig Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Moonpig Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

About Moonpig Group (LON:MOON)

