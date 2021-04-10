Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Trading Down 0.2%

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$43.31 and last traded at C$44.72. Approximately 223,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 342,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.81.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DND shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$63.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of C$3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.66.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$33.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dye & Durham Limited will post 1.0239951 earnings per share for the current year.

Dye & Durham Company Profile (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

