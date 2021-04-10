JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Down 0.2%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 626.23 ($8.18) and last traded at GBX 634 ($8.28). Approximately 51,098 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 273,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 635 ($8.30).

JTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of JTC in a report on Monday, February 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £776.79 million and a PE ratio of 37.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 633.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 573.24.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

