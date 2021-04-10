Netbox Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $253,087.00 (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $253,087.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0583 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000481 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.37 or 0.00113801 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 520.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. Its launch date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 77,801,043 coins and its circulating supply is 77,337,919 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Buying and Selling Netbox Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NBXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.