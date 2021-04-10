Monavale Price Tops $1,409.12 on Major Exchanges (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Monavale coin can now be bought for about $1,409.12 or 0.02380277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $226,485.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monavale has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.97 or 0.00383402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 68.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000999 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 7,710 coins and its circulating supply is 6,597 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

