Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) will announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. T-Mobile US reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $5.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $6.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.04.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.03. 2,381,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771,618. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.59. The company has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $84.47 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.