QuarkChain Price Down 27% This Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $263.20 million and $10.32 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00054876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00021231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00086641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.54 or 0.00620721 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00039524 BTC.

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

